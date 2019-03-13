Decatur Lowe’s surprises local church with storm relief donation

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - The outreach minister at the Grant Street Church of Christ in Decatur has one mission: to give back.
“When you see the devastation, it’s sad, but at the same time it’s really really encouraging because there’s people standing on top of each other trying to help," Cody Michaels said.
This church also collected and donated supplies after hurricanes Michael and Florence. Now, they’re doing it again for victims of the Lee County tornadoes.
“We’re gonna add wheel borrows and rakes, shovels, and clean up equipment to help people clean up in their yards. As well as driving things to different construction crews that are volunteering their time," Michaels said.
Michaels says he planned on spending $1,750 on clean-up supplies at Lowe’s Wednesday, but when he got there, Lowe’s had something different in mind.
The Decatur Lowe’s matched the amount already collected and contributed even more supplies than the church could’ve ever expected.
“Just a little give back, you know, just a little bit that was there and say hey let’s give more. So, we decided to give more just to give back to the community," Assistant Operations Manager Demond Myhand said.
The Grant Street Church of Christ ministers say they were absolutely blown away at the generosity Lowe’s employees showed them Wednesday.
The church is asking mainly for clean up supplies. The ministers are headed to Lee County Friday.
