Day cares fielding requests from parents after longtime Huntsville program announces closing

Ardent is located nearby and their staff has been working to help panicking parents. "Being a new campus, which we are, we've been open for about six months, we do have immediate availability. So we are able to offer a lot of families who are transferring from Whitesburg, a start as soon as they're ready to transfer," said Marketing Manager Tamara Harrelson. Ardent has also been interviewing employees impacted by Whitesburg Baptist's decision to end day care. "Some of the staff members have already come over and done interviews with us, interested in employment. With all these new young families, we're going to need new staff to be in the rooms with them," Harrelson explained. Other area churches are doing what they can to help parents, including First Baptist Church on Governors Drive. For the summer, they have a ranger camp that's a full day for kindergarten- 2nd graders, a vacation bible school and a music camp. They are making as many slots available as possible.