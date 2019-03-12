Parents upset over Whitesburg Baptist Church daycare closing

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville parents are scrambling to find a new place for their children to go to daycare after a sudden announcement by Whitesburg Baptist Church.
The church announced it will be closing the doors to its childcare programs on May 31st. It impacts the Weekday Early Education Day Care, Half Day Care, Mother's Day Out and Pathfinder Summer Camp Programs.
Many families have relied on the daycare program for decades.
Parents received a letter from the senior pastor, chairman of the personnel committee and chairman of Deacons on Monday saying the facility has to make improvements "in order to be in alignment with our core values."
Senior Pastor Darryl Craft says the decision was not made easily or lightly, but added that it is important to help move the church forward.
He said the weekday day care director is in the process of contacting other programs to help families and employees.
If you already paid the registration fees for the upcoming Pathfinder summer camp programs, your money will be refunded or applied to your account.
Impacted families are in the process of finding other daycare options and hope that the church can explore and consider other options.
“This is devastating for my family. My oldest child will not start kindergarten until fall and now has no option for summer care. I also have a 2 year old and 4 month old in the daycare. My 2 year old will have no idea what is happening and will be distraught having to bond with new caregivers out of the blue. I also am not thrilled about finding a new daycare after I’ve come to know and love the staff at WBC Weekday, said Paige Schultz.
