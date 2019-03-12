Officials highlight the FBI’s expansion on Redstone Arsenal

REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL (WAFF) - We’re learning more about the FBI’s growing presence on Redstone Arsenal. Hundreds of millions of dollars have been allocated to fund the expansion.
It’s bringing more personnel and new facilities to the installation.
While the FBI could not provide any interviews or video of the construction sites, their expanding footprint on Redstone Arsenal has everyone talking about how things are taking shape on the installation.
As part of its twenty-first century facilities initiative, approximately $330 million of the FY 2019 appropriation will accelerate the FBI’s strategic realignment initiative - realigning portions of its Washington, D.C. based operational, technology, training, research and development and other support functions to new facilities at Redstone Arsenal.
"This has been a work in progress. A lot of money has been committed to expand the FBI here at Redstone Arsenal. We're elated about it. We appreciate what Senator Shelby has done to be sure that we have the right resources. There's a lot of clearing going on right now for additional buildings to be built. This is a defining moment in Madison County's history with this partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation," said Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong.
The FY 2019 funding will allow the FBI to continue building out their Redstone Campus and initiate several projects that will complement the Operations Support Building - a project already underway that will house approximately 1,350 employees.
"Redstone Arsenal is one of those local entities that is bursting at the seams. What you're seeing with the FBI is another explosion of jobs. They don't rival NASA and the space program, but they're getting closer. That will give an idea to how big the FBI and ATF's presence is going to be in a few short years," explained Congressman Mo Brooks.
"It's taken a lot of work to get here. You look at it being positioned here at Redstone Arsenal and I think the rest of the country sees the benefit of having the FBI here," Chairman Strong added.
The 2019 funding will be used for technology-focused spaces and training venues.
Senator Richard Shelby, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said it’s “outstanding news” for the entire state of Alabama.
