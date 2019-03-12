Huntsville native Trey Flowers to sign with Detroit Lions

(WAFF) - Huntsville native Trey Flowers will be leaving the Patriots and joining our other local NFL football player Kerryon Johnson with the Detroit Lions.
Flowers will also be reunited with his former Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is entering his second season with the Lions.
Flowers is expected to sign a five-year deal worth between $17-$18 million per year. This deal will become official on Wednesday.
Flowers played football at Columbia High School and went on to play collegiate football at Arkansas. He was a fourth round draft pick in 2015 and has spent the last four years with the Patriots.
