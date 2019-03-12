Huntsville doctor leads effort to improve gynecologic cancer care

About the Alabama Study Commission for Gynecologic Cancers: Alabama Act 201886 established the commission in February of 2018. Members consisted of GYN cancer survivors, caregivers, medical and research specialists, and advocates. The commission was charged with studying the efficacy of existing efforts for data collection, early diagnosis, and treatment, as well as identifying unmet needs of patients and families, and issuing a report at the end of one year. On Tuesday, March 5th, the commission’s report was delivered to the Governor, the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the House Chair of the Health Committee, and the Senate Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee.