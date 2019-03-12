Huntsville Animal Shelter hosts ‘Name Your Price Pet Adoptions’

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Huntsville Animal Services is filled to capacity with too many dogs and cats needing a safe and loving home.
The community can help through a “Name Your Price” pet adoption special from March 12 through March 23.
Stop by the Shelter, select a pet, name your price, and take home a new best friend. Restrictions may apply on some pets.
The adoption special includes rabies and other annual vaccinations, microchip for pet identification, spay or neuter surgery to help with pet overpopulation, and a heartworm test for dogs.
Each adoption receives a free bag of nutritional dog or cat food while supplies last.
The shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.