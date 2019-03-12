Gas tax center of conversation at House minority leaders listening session

“I think that when you look at the number of county commissioners around the state, and even here locally, where they are encouraging us to support this tax – the gas tax because they have a lot of road work and construction that needs to be done in their area as well," said Rep. Daniels (D53). "So, it was pressure from local elected officials from this community and around the state and other individuals. Having people send you a note when they hit a pothole – those type of things and the lack of infrastructure.”