Cooler this morning with drier weather; Storms possible Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Happy Tuesday! We are much cooler out there this morning as temperatures are into the low 40s across much of the Valley. Don’t expect it to last too long because we have a lot more warmth ahead.
Some passing clouds out there this morning and even a few light showers are possible in the Shoals, but overall, I expect a dry day out there today.
Passing clouds and sunshine will stick with us through the middle of the day today, but we could see some clouds pick up for the afternoon.
There is a chance at a very light shower during the afternoon in NW Alabama but I expect things to stay dry. The dry and warmer weather will be back on Wednesday, but don’t expect much sunshine.
Strong southerly winds should pick up Wednesday with gusts at 25-30 mph. We have the keep an eye on Thursday for the potential of strong storms.
While it looks like heavy rain is the primary issue, we could see some storms that bring some very strong winds as they come through. This is far from a sure thing, but it is something worth monitoring.
Some spots could see another 1 to 2 inches of rain by the morning hours on Friday. Please keep checking back for the very latest information as the forecast becomes clearer.
