Arts Huntsville to Announce 2019 Panoply Arts Festival Highlights & Headliners

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The unveiling of the 2019 Panoply Arts Festival poster artwork and announcement of festival highlights and featured performers will be Tuesday, March 12th at 10:00 a.m. at the Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong will join Allison Dillon-Jauken, executive director of Arts Huntsville as they unveil the official 2019 poster art.
Special programming announcements will include this year’s music lineup and headlining acts, Panoply’s expanded Art Marketplace, and special 2019 STEAM Street interactive activities highlighting the Apollo 50 anniversary.
Announcements will also showcase how attendees can celebrate the Alabama Bicentennial at this year’s festival.
