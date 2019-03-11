Woman found dead near Carver Elementary School

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Carver Elementary School.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a woman was found in the 2600 block of Fairwest Place Monday morning. The woman had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A WSFA 12 News photographer noted several MPD detective units in the area of Fairwest Place and Fairwest Street. Carver Elementary is located on Mobile Drive. The school backs up to Fairwest Street and Regent Circle.
The circumstances surrounding the woman’s death remain under investigation, Duckett said.
No other information has been released at this time.
