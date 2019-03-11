Teen breaks into former Sunday school teacher’s home, steals purse & car

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A 16 year old girl targeted her former Sunday school teacher by barging into her house and stealing the woman's purse and her car.
The victim asked for anonymity during an interview following the incident.
“She was a student in my Sunday school class. I’ve known her for over 10 years,” the victim said. “I would let her come over and spend the night, be nice to her, maybe buy her some clothes. She started high school and got in with the wrong crowd. After that, she’s been running away from home, into drugs, into everything. I’ve had money missing out of my purse before.”
The teen called the victim over the weekend to talk, but she wasn't interested in having a conversation. Then at 3:30 on Monday morning, the 16 year old forced her way into the victim's house on Mastin Lake Road.
"I was asleep and I heard her knocking on the door. I figured who it was. I just called the police to let them handle it. Then I heard a big boom and the door swung open and by the time I got to the living room, she had grabbed my purse and got my car under the carport and was pulling out onto Mastin Lake Road headed west," the victim explained.
"It was scary but it all happened so fast, I didn't have a chance to think," the victim added.
As she watched the girl drive off in her car, the victim said she was disappointed. She's tried to help the teen out many times over the years.
"My belief is that you witness to all kind of people. You plant the seeds and unfortunately, in her case, the seeds did not take. Anyone who is Christian and tries to help people, they get slapped in the face all the time but once in a while, a flower blooms," the victim stated.
She only had $20 in her purse, but she had to spend most of the day on Monday cancelling all of her charge cards. She is hoping police can locate her stolen car, a red 2007 Ford Five Hundred.
Last summer, the teen stole her car, but it was quickly returned after the girl was caught speeding by police.
The victim will get a rental car so she can go back to work.
“There’s no sense getting mad. I’m not the wealthiest woman in the world and I would like to get my car back. I just know she’s going through so much stuff in her life,” the victim said. “I’m hoping that the Lord touches her heart and changes her way.”
Huntsville police said she did the right thing dialing 911 when she heard someone at her door in the middle of the night.
"That's what we want people to do. If you have someone at your door and you're unsure about letting them in, you can always give us a call," said Lt. Michael Johnson. "In this case, the victim went with their gut feeling. They had an unwanted guest at the door that they didn't want to let in."
The teen could face charges of burglary and auto theft, according to Huntsville police.
“I hope she can turn her life to something positive. It would be a lot better. But there’s so many kids in this neighborhood where this is all they’ve ever known and this is how they’re going to be,” the victim added. “She’s going to have to walk this walk alone, but she can still trust God.”
