Woman charged in 2018 Huntsville stabbing death of roommate

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A woman has been indicted for murder following an investigation that has spanned seven months.
Jewel Winette Battle, 54, was booked into the Madison County Detention Facility on Monday for the murder of 57-year-old Dale Ervin Jones.
Jones was stabbed to death last August at a home on Pulaski Pike.
A Madison County Grand Jury indicted Battle for murder after being presented with evidence from the investigation.
The victim and suspect were roommates, according to police.
