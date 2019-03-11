Scottsboro officer injured after hydroplaning, flipping police car

SCOTTSBORO, AL (WAFF) - A Scottsboro police officer was hurt in a patrol vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe said the officer was on a routine patrol on Highway 79 near Roy Owens Boulevard. It was raining hard, and the officer lost control and hydroplaned. The vehicle went into a ditch and overturned.
The officer suffered some fractured ribs. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital. He is expected to be OK.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating the wreck.
