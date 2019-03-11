Scattered showers today, staying warm & humid

Happy Monday! No need for jacket out there today as temperatures are still mild across the Tennessee Valley. However, you may want to grab the umbrella.
Some areas of showers pushing through the area this morning but not everyone in the Tennessee Valley will wake up to rain. Showers will pick up later in the morning, but they shouldn’t stay too heavy. Temperatures today will stay warm once again climbing into the upper 50s and low 60s for much of the Valley. Rain should come to an end during the early afternoon with clearing skies for the overnight tonight. That clearing will lead to a cooler morning on Tuesday with some spots into the upper 30s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry and above normal. Tuesday’s temperatures will be into the mid 60s, while Wednesday will be into the 70s. Our next weather maker won’t be here until overnight Wednesday or early Thursday. Heavy rain is possible across the Tennessee Valley and some storms could be strong as well. Heavy rain will be possible as well with another 1 to 2 inches for most spots by Friday. Behind all of that we will see much colder air push in for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The long term forecast for next week shows much cooler air sticking around.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
