Scattered showers today, staying warm & humid

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be dry and above normal. Tuesday’s temperatures will be into the mid 60s, while Wednesday will be into the 70s. Our next weather maker won’t be here until overnight Wednesday or early Thursday. Heavy rain is possible across the Tennessee Valley and some storms could be strong as well. Heavy rain will be possible as well with another 1 to 2 inches for most spots by Friday. Behind all of that we will see much colder air push in for St. Patrick’s Day weekend. The long term forecast for next week shows much cooler air sticking around.