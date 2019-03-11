Police arrest woman accused of stealing $4K puppy from pet store

Police responded Saturday to the Petland on Bacons Bridge Road on a report of a stolen puppy. Store employees told police a woman wearing a camouflage jacket concealed a Havanese Virgil puppy worth $4,050 in her jacket and left the store without paying for it. One of the managers told police that when a customer reported the theft, several managers went out into the parking lot to confront the woman about taking the puppy, which led to a “vehicle altercation,” the report states.