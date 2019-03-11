Person of interest for Sunday morning homicide in custody after chase

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Birmingham police say they have a person of interest for a homicide in custody.
The person of interest, according to police, was either near Princeton Hospital or on Montevallo Road on Sunday morning.
Police say a patrol unit spotted a person and vehicle that matched a suspect description in one of the homicides and the driver fled.
The chase ended on 30th Street North and Fred L. Shuttlesworth Road.
We will provide more information when it is available.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.