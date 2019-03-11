Madison County schools switch to online registration

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The Madison County School system are getting ready to make registering your kids for school a lot easier. The school system will switch to online registration beginning Monday, March 11th.
Allen Perkins, the Director of Equity and Innovation for Madison County Schools, says the school system has been talking about making this switch for a year. “The idea is to kind of make it an easy process for parents. We want to make it convenient,” said Perkins.
Nate Adams is a father of three boy, all in the Madison County School system. Adams tells WAFF that registering his kids for school can really be a big hassle sometimes.
“When you’re going to register your kids at school, you want to knock it all out at one time and it can turn into a several hour event,” said Adams.
Spending several hours at registration is something Adams says he doesn’t have time for, especially when he has to factor in his work schedule. “I wish it was just an 8-5 job, but it’s not. Sometimes you’re here earlier, sometimes you’re here later."
Perkins said the initial roll out on the 11th will only be for Pre-K and Kindergarten students. Students in 1st-12th grade will get their registration date at a later time.
By moving to online registration, the school system is hoping to limit the amount of paperwork parents have to fill out. During this first year of online registration, Perkins says that parents will have to bring important paperwork, like your child’s blue card and proof of residency, to the schools.
You can register your child online either at their schools website, or at Madison County School’s main website under the registration tab.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.