Lows in the 40s tomorrow, highs in the 60s

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -Increasing clouds tonight and for Monday. Morning lows will drop back into the 40s with afternoon highs in the 60s.
We expect dry weather through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 60s early this week and return to the lower 70s Wednesday.
We are tracking another powerful storm system that will move into the Tennessee Valley late Wednesday evening into Thursday.
We expect more rain and possibly a round of strong storms. Cooler weather for next weekend with highs in the lower 50s for St Patrick’s Day.
No rain expected right now for next weekend. The tree pollen count will be high all week long.
