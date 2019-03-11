Jackson County seeks referendum on 1 cent sales tax for roads

JACKSON COUNY, AL (WAFF) - The Jackson County Commission is considering a resolution at this hour for a 1 cent sales tax referendum.
A referendum for a sales tax increase failed just a few years ago.
This time officials say the money will be earmarked to take care of senior citizens and roads in the county."
The Jackson County Commission is voting on two resolutions to increase sales tax. One would be for a one cent sales tax. The second would be a half cent from the county schools two cent tax but it would only come from growth in the tax so no cuts would come to the schools.
Chairman Tim Guffey says the plan is to first pay all annual senior citizen programs with the funding. 75-percent of the remainder would then go to road improvements with the remaining 25-percent split for improvements to the jail and county facilities.
But what about the 10-cent a gallon gas tax going through the legislature? Guffey says it won't add up to make a difference.
“We’re going to receive probably about a one million dollars a year but that’s only going to be about ten miles of road per year and we’ve got 1,163 miles of county roads and 187 bridges so it’s going to take more than ten miles a year to keep our roads where they need to be. We should be doing over a hundred miles a year,” said Guffey.
"If the resolution passes, Guffey says they will leave it up to the delegation to chose which plan they would like to see pass.
If a local bill is introduced and passes in the legislature, Guffey says he wants the referendum to take place during the March 2020 primary.
