Huntsville gecko could be the next Cadbury “Bunny”

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Could a Huntsville pet be featured as the next Cadbury “Bunny”?
The company, famous for its commercial that pops up around Easter time, started the 2019 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts, allowing people to submit entries for their pet to be featured as the next “bunny”.
The winning pet will get a spot in an upcoming commercial from Cadbury.
A post from the company says they have narrowed their search down to the Top 20 semi-finalists and a Gecko from Huntsville made the list.
Named Arthur, he is seen pictured for the tryouts sporting bunny ears.
Cadbury says they received over 4,000 entries.
Arthur now moves on to the next round in the competition.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.