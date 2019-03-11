Former employees allege mistreatment at Huntsville VA retirement home; state VA commissioner to investigate

“Nothing is more important to us than providing the highest quality of care possible to our veterans. We work closely with state and federal agencies and follow important guidelines and procedures in providing care. For example, a recent independent survey named Tut Fann in the top 15% in the country which included nursing service, dining service, food quality, communication, cleanliness, activities, and dignity and respect for veterans. The most recent federal compliance survey from the Veterans Administration found the facility to be in compliance with all requirements. This is a great compliment to our loyal employees as well as state and federal officials who work with us on a day to day basis.“