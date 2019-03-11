Florence man faces 200 child porn charges

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) - A cyber tip led to a Florence man’s arrested on multiple child pornography charges.
Florence police say they got the tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (iCAC) involving the unlawful possession of child porn. That tip led to a search warrant being issued and executed on several electronic devices owned by Perry Underwood.
Detectives say they searched those devices and found 198 images of child pornography. They said they were also able to show where at least three photos were disseminated.
Warrants were issued for each image located and disseminate.
Underwood was arrested Monday on 198 counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of disseminating child pornography. He has a bond set at $1,005,000 at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
