Family finds body of missing 22-year-old woman in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Bessemer police are conducting a death investigation after the body of a 22-year-old woman was found.
Police say the woman’s body was found in the area of Eastern Valley Road and Grant Street.
Rodrigo Vasquez tells us the victim is his sister, Kristal Vasquez. He said her body was found close to the railroad tracks in that area.
The woman was reported missing earlier this week. Police say the woman’s body was found by her relatives when they were searching for her.
We will provide more information when it is available.
