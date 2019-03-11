EJ Bradford’s parents, others file suit for release of video footage and documents

Emantic Bradford Jr. has been identified as the 21-year-old man shot and killed by Hoover police during a shooting at Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. (Source: Facebook)
HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -The parents of the man shot and killed by a Hoover police officer Thanksgiving night at the Riverchase Galleria are suing Alabama’s attorney general and the Hoover Police Department.

Bradford’s parents, family attorney Ben Crump, the ACLU of Alabama and the Alabama NAACP have filed a lawsuit seeking the release of body camera footage, surveillance footage and documents regarding the shooting.

Attorney General Steve Marshall says he has released all of the video investigators can at this point

