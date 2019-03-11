Documentary on J.O. Johnson High School wrestlers brings attention to the struggles of north Huntsville residents

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -The blindfolds of many Rocket City residents were taken off today, after seeing the bone-chilling struggles of four wrestlers in north Huntsville on the big-screen.
The 96-minute documentary, Wrestle shares the struggles and successes of four J.O. Johnson High School wrestlers- Jailen Young, Jaquan Rhodes, Jamario Rowe, and Teague Berres and their coach, Chris Scribner.
The raw film does not shy away from the true struggles the team members are facing such as teenage pregnancy, mental health issues, broke families, drug use, a failing school and run-ins with the police during the quest for success on the mat and more importantly- a brighter future.
Scribner wants Huntsville residents who see “Wrestle” to come away inspired to help bring about change.
“I hope that they start to invest more of their time, energy and money in north Huntsville,” he said. “I hope that people see how that investment could pay dividends, because the people there, in my experience, have incredible heart, ingenuity and compassion; they’re just incredible.”
