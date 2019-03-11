DeKalb County man charged with murdering girlfriend

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a murder suspect.
Early Saturday morning, the DeKalb Ambulance Service and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a home in the Painter community after a man notified them his girlfriend was unresponsive.
The victim, Melissa Nicole Waldrep, 31, of Crossville, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary autopsy showed the cause of death to be strangulation, according to the sheriff’s office.
After further investigation, Christopher Lee Snow, 33, of Crossville was arrested and charged with murder. Snow remains in the DeKalb County jail with a cash bond of $250,000.
Investigators say Snow is Waldrep’s boyfriend.
“I’d like to commend our investigators on another job well done in quickly resolving this case. It’s unfortunate that they’ve had to deal with yet another murder investigation this weekend,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“Incidents involving violence are always a top priority to our investigative team. Those that take the life of another will be held accountable,” he said. “I pray that these incidents are not the start of a trend in our county. We ask that you please keep the family of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”
