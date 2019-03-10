Meridianville man killed in Huntsville wreck

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A Meridianville man died as a result of a crash on Bob Wade Lane on Friday.
Huntsville police tell us it happened just before 11 p.m. near Northgate Drive.
Police say Nicholas Avila died after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into one that was driving in the opposite direction.
After the two vehicles collided, police tell us Avila’s car hit a concrete utility pole. Avila was then pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver was uninjured, according to authorities.
Huntsville police are still investigating this crash, but do believe alcohol played a part.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.