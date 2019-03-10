Collinsville police asking for help for officer’s family following house fire

Source: Collinsville police
By Mason McGalliard | March 10, 2019 at 10:25 AM CDT - Updated March 10 at 10:25 AM

COLLINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Following a fire in Collinsville, the police department is asking for help for one of their fellow officers.

A post from the Collinsville Police Department on Facebook says Officer Kristina Daniel and her family lost everything in a fire over the weekend.

The police department has posted a list of supplies that the family needs as they recover from the fire.

  • Shirts ranging in size from L-XL
  • Pants
  • Shoes ranging in size from boys’ 9 1/2 to mens’ 10 1/2

I ask that everyone please keep Collinsville Police Officer Kristina Daniel and family in your thoughts and prayers tonight. She and here family lost everything tonight due to fire.

Posted by Collinsville Police Department-Alabama on Saturday, March 9, 2019

Clothes can dropped off at the police department in Collinsville. It is located on Post Office Street.

