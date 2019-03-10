Collinsville police asking for help for officer’s family following house fire

COLLINSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Following a fire in Collinsville, the police department is asking for help for one of their fellow officers.
A post from the Collinsville Police Department on Facebook says Officer Kristina Daniel and her family lost everything in a fire over the weekend.
The police department has posted a list of supplies that the family needs as they recover from the fire.
- Shirts ranging in size from L-XL
- Pants
- Shoes ranging in size from boys’ 9 1/2 to mens’ 10 1/2
Clothes can dropped off at the police department in Collinsville. It is located on Post Office Street.
