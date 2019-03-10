Church service offers emotional support in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Church service continued on Sunday, exactly one week since tornadoes swept through Lee County, killing 23 people and injuring several others.
Different church groups have played a large part in the recovery process for this community, and Sunday was no different.
Members of the community gathered at Providence Baptist Church for the first morning service since the storms that devastated parts of the Beauregard community.
The sanctuary was packed, many people parked in the grass because the lot was full. One woman attending the service says that three people in her neighborhood passed away as a result of the storm and that her faith is what is getting her through this difficult time.
"God has been my protector throughout this whole ordeal, and to know that my community is here to back me up, and just the love from everyone is just so grateful and we will all rebuild, relive. I'm just thankful that I'm here alive, and my grandson," says Cindy Sanford.
Pastor Rusty Sowell says that, after the past week, he knew this service would be a little different.
"What I emphasized this morning is that the sermon is being preached out there and that the sermon continues to be preached by the actions of the people. Their generosity, their compassion, meeting people at the point of need," says Pastor Rusty Sowell.
Many other people said that although the community has been in the recovery process, attending church Sunday has helped with emotional recovery.
Providence Baptist Church is a FEMA mobile registration intake center, and is also storing donations for those in need.
