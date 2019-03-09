Judge allows new move in a wrongful death lawsuit against Toney doctor

TONEY, AL (WAFF) - A Madison County judge granted permission for a new move that could uncover more details into the wrongful death case of Felicia Ann Kelly against her Toney doctor. Defense attorneys are requesting pharmaceutical records of family members to learn what medication Felicia Ann Kelly had access to before she died in May 2016.
The estate of Kelly is suing Dr. Celia Lloyd-Turney of Choice Medicine. The suit claims Turney played a role in death of Kelly by “negligently dispensing dangerous amounts” of opioids and benzodiazepines.
Records show Turney wrote prescriptions for Kelly from May 2012 through May 2016. In those four years, Kelly’s family claims Turney prescribed at least 3,645 tablets of oxycodone, 582 of those in her last two months of life.
Turney’s defense team questions if Kelly died solely from her own prescriptions. They tried getting prescription records of Kelly’s husband and children, but her estates legal team blocked the action. Though, Friday, a judge granted them permission.
Three days before Kelly died, she was charged with distributing hydrocone, a drug that she was never prescribed. That’s according to Dr. Turney’s defense team.
No trial date has been set.
Stay with WAFF 48 News for the latest on the DEA investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFF. All rights reserved.