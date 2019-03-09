FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

We will need to watch several different variables as we go throughout the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. If all of them line up together it does look like storms will be strong or severe. We have to watch the atmosphere closely this morning. If there are lingering showers and storms early in the day then that could help diminish our threat. If not, then the strongest storms should move in sometime after 3 o’clock in Northwest Alabama and will proceed east throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.