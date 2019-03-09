FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe storms across to Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening.
We are expecting strong, possibly even severe, storms this afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. Our thread has been upgraded across Northwest Alabama. Areas along and west of I-65 are under the greatest threat for severe storms. Our primary threats look to be damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph, heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding, and tornadoes.
We will need to watch several different variables as we go throughout the late morning hours and into the early afternoon. If all of them line up together it does look like storms will be strong or severe. We have to watch the atmosphere closely this morning. If there are lingering showers and storms early in the day then that could help diminish our threat. If not, then the strongest storms should move in sometime after 3 o’clock in Northwest Alabama and will proceed east throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening.
Some spots may see an additional 2 to 3 inches of rainfall by the end of the day today. This will also increase local area of rivers and the flooding threat, some which will reach minor or moderate flood stages sometime this weekend. Things do look to be much drier and quieter on Sunday with sunshine earlier and warm temperatures. We expect the upper 60s and possibly low 70s Sunday afternoon. It will be a dry start to the workweek before more rain returns to the valley Wednesday and Thursday.
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
