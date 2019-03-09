FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat increasing across the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due the potential for severe storms later this afternoon. Overnight model guidance increased the forecast for instability along the AL/MS state line later this afternoon which means the threat for severe storms is increasing for this area. We still have to watch the atmosphere closely this morning as any morning storms/rain could lead to rain cooled air which would limit the threat for severe storms in some communities. However, it looks unlikely that we will see much to disturb our air, which would increase our threat for this afternoon.