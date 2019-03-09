FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storm threat increasing across the Tennessee Valley

(WAFF) - Saturday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due the potential for severe storms later this afternoon. Overnight model guidance increased the forecast for instability along the AL/MS state line later this afternoon which means the threat for severe storms is increasing for this area. We still have to watch the atmosphere closely this morning as any morning storms/rain could lead to rain cooled air which would limit the threat for severe storms in some communities. However, it looks unlikely that we will see much to disturb our air, which would increase our threat for this afternoon.
WHERE: Everyone in the Tennessee Valley is in an are of risk for severe storms today, but the greatest risk for areas to the west of I-65 in Middle Tennessee and Northwest Alabama.
MAIN THREATS: Our main threats in these severe storms are damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding, and tornadoes. Northwest Alabama is in the area where these threats are the highest.
The greatest threat for strong tornadoes is into Northwest Alabama, Northern Mississippi, and Middle Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center has these areas in a “hatched” area, which means there is a greater probability of stronger tornadoes.
WHEN: The storm threat is greatest this afternoon and evening across the Tennessee Valley. Storms are expected to move into Northwest Alabama after 3pm and progress east throughout the rest for the afternoon and evening. Below is the timeline with a breakdown of the expected time when storms will be in your neighborhood.
As the morning goes on we will have a much better idea on how severe our storms may get. If temperatures make their way near or above 70-degrees that would increase our threat. This allows for more moisture content in the atmosphere which also will help build up energy across the Valley as well.
As always, make sure you keep checking back on-air, online, on our social media pages, and on our 48 First Alert Weather app for the latest details on today’s storms. If/when severe storms move in, we will be in wall-to-wall coverage to make sure you are as up to date and as safe as possible.
