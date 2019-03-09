First Alert Weather Day for potentially severe storms

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Saturday, March 9th is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe storms across to Tennessee Valley this afternoon and evening.
Our threat has been upgraded across Northwest Alabama. Areas along and west of I-65 are under the greatest threat for severe storms. Our primary threats look to be damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph, heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding, and tornadoes. This threat is dependent on how unstable the atmosphere will become through the afternoon and evening. Please be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings as they are issued.
Things will end quickly overnight with gradually clearing skies and low temperatures falling into the middle 50s. Sunday will be another warm day with early sunshine boosting temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Cloud cover will increase through the day leaving us mostly cloudy overnight, Monday morning lows will be in the upper 40s. The week will start off seasonal and quiet with a mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday, highs will be in the low to middle 60s.
Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday but rain chances will increase significantly by Wednesday night. More additional heavy rain and storms will be expected Thursday leading to potential flooding, please check back for the latest on this forecast.
