Endangered/ Missing Child Alert issued for 16-year-old

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) -The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an ENDANGERED / MISSING CHILD ALERT for 16 year old Zachery Dennis of Huntsville, Alabama.
Zachery is described as a white male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blue eyes and reddish-brown hair.
Zachery is believed to be accompanied by Robert W. Dennis. Robert Dennis is described as a white male, 47 year old, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with hazel eyes, brown hair, and a possible goatee.
Zachery went missing around 3:30 p.m. Friday from 195 Redbay Road in Golden, Mississippi. Clothing descriptions are unavailable for Zachery and Robert Dennis.
The vehicle being used is a 2001 silver Ford Crown Victoria. No tag number is immediately available, nor is there a known direction of travel.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zachery Dennis, Robert Dennis, or the vehicle, contact the Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department at 662-279-4883.
