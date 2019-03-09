911 audio captures terrified teen calling for help after brother allegedly killed their parents

EDMOND, OK (KFOR/CNN) - A 19-year-old is accused of fatally shooting his parents in Edmond, OK, earlier this week.
Authorities learned of the killings in a 911 call from the suspect's distressed younger brother, reporting the crime.
"There's a bunch of gunfire in my house and I believe it's my brother,” he can be heard saying in the call.
The 17-year-old, in shock, tells the dispatcher he saw his brother with a gun when she asks for more information.
He made the distressed call after, police say, his 19-year-old brother, Michael Walker, shot their parents, Michael and Rachael Walker.
"He's my brother and he shot my parents,” the younger brother says during the call.
He is then asked where the parents are.
“My father is in his room on the floor, and my mom is by the front door on the floor,” he says.
"OK are they breathing?" he’s asked.
“I do not believe they are,” the teen says.
When police arrived, the younger brother was able to safely leave the house.
Soon after, Walker surrendered to police without a fight.
“Right now we are working, getting information out of the suspect, trying to determine a motive,” Jenny Wagnon of the Edmond Police Department said.
Police aren't saying if Walker confessed to the killings, but they do say he is their only suspect.
Neighbors are in disbelief.
"Shocking is the only thing you can think of,” neighbor Robert Black said.
Another, Mike Peavy, was speechless.
"What do you say? What do you say? It's..."
People close to Michael Walker said he was a drummer at Life Church, and for the local band called Aranda.
Neighbors said the family hasn't lived in the area long.
"You know it's a scary thought. I mean to have your kids, it's, it's just not, it's unthinkable,” Black said. “It's hard to imagine.
