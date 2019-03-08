Sen. Doug Jones tours Lee County tornado damage

LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Thursday morning, U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-AL, got a first-hand look at the tornado damage in Lee County. He talked to survivors and offered words of encouragement. He also spoke with volunteers and thanked them for their support.
Jones said that it will take time, but the community will bounce back. He added that he wishes there was more that could be done, but he is glad to see the community coming together after such tragedy and working together to support those who have suffered so much loss.
“The great thing about the state of Alabama is that people are one resilient, but their also neighborly. You see it here all the time. People are pulling together to help their friends, their neighbors, and they’re rallying around the support," Jones explained. "You have companies stepping up to help pay for funerals. You have all the things and these public officials here have done such a great job of organizing, both recovery efforts, search efforts, and now clean up efforts.”
Jones also said that unless you go out and have boots on the ground, its hard to truly understand how severe the damage is.
“As people sit and watch this, you can not fully appreciate what has happened here without walking through. Walking through the debris, seeing the photographs, seeing the shoes, seeing the small items that people are trying to recover. The devastation is just absolutely, will take your breath away”
In addition to his tour, Jones took time to visit affected families and health care workers at East Alabama Medical Center.
Jones, the only statewide-elected Democrat in Alabama, praised Gov. Kay Ivey’s administration for the quick response and thanked President Donald Trump “in advance” for his trip, scheduled for Friday, to Lee County, as well as a disaster declaration that will help with recovery efforts.
