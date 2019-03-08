Rain returns today; Strong storms expected Saturday

We have put out the FIRST ALERT for this Saturday as strong, even severe, storms are possible during the afternoon. Right now we are looking at what is called a high shear/low CAPE environment. This means there is a lot of spin in the air and we have strong dynamics in place for severe storms. However, if the air remains somewhat stable (low CAPE) the storms would not be able to capitalize on these dynamics. Therefore, we are leaning towards the higher threat for severe storms and tornadoes to be to our south and west. There still remains a lot of uncertainty to this forecast. If the boundary can recover and become unstable, we would have an increased threat for damaging winds and tornadoes by Saturday evening. Storm chances will decrease behind a front after midnight Saturday night into Sunday. Flash flooding is possible if rain continues into Saturday morning. Two to three inches of rain on Saturday would create flash flooding and an increase in river flow. Just keep checking back for updates as we continue to fine tune the forecast. Sunday should be dry after a few possible morning showers.