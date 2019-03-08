One year later: Huntsville toddler killed in drive-by shooting not forgotten

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been one year since 3-year-old Livia Robinson was murdered in a drive-by shooting. Her mom tells 48 News she was standing in her living room when she was shot. In her memory, Livia’s family gathered at her grave site for a balloon release.
To her family she’s known as “Sweet Livie.” They say every balloon sent up a message to her that she will never be forgotten.
“I miss you so much. I love you so, so much. I love you more than I love myself," said Meme McComb in a message to her daughter. “I wish I could bring you back just for day to let you know that you’re going to always be in my heart, always be my first child, always be the love of my life.”
“There are times when the family has good times and there are times that we’re reminded that she’s no longer here, and you just can’t forget what happened," said Livia’s aunt Delisia Miller
March 2018, the 3-year-old was shot in her home on Murray Road. McComb says “Sweet Livie” was eating fruit snacks and drinking juice when she was hit by gunfire.
Three people were arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to her death. In all three cases, they were bound over to a grand jury. They remain behind bars at the Madison County jail.
Those who knew “Sweet Livie" say while her life was short-lived, her impact will live on forever. “Certain things can happen to make you feel some type of way about life in general. With her, it was all love,” said her mother.
