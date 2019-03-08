NHTSA urges customers to check their vehicles for recalls

(WAFF) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is urging vehicle owners to also take the time to check their vehicles for recalls.
The push comes as tens of millions of vehicles with Takata airbags are under recall, making the largest recall in U.S. history.
The NHTSA has a tool on their website that allows you to quickly look up your vehicle to see if you have any recalls. Visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and use NHTSA’s VIN look-up tool to check if your vehicle is under recall.
