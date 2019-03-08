Lingering rain tonight; severe storm threat Saturday afternoon

The First Alert is out for the potential of some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Heavy rainfall, flooding, gusty winds and even brief, spin-up tornadoes will all be possible. These storms will enter NW Alabama as early as 1 p.m. and will move eastward through the afternoon. Please be weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings, especially if you have any outside planes Saturday. Rain and storms will end late Saturday evening with rapidly clearing skies, Sunday morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s.