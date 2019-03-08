Lingering rain tonight; severe storm threat Saturday afternoon

Scattered rain showers and some isolated thunderstorms will linger for your Friday evening with a few showers sticking around overnight, lows will be mild in the middle 50s.
The First Alert is out for the potential of some strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Heavy rainfall, flooding, gusty winds and even brief, spin-up tornadoes will all be possible. These storms will enter NW Alabama as early as 1 p.m. and will move eastward through the afternoon. Please be weather aware and have multiple ways of receiving warnings, especially if you have any outside planes Saturday. Rain and storms will end late Saturday evening with rapidly clearing skies, Sunday morning temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
Sunday will be a nice March day with highs near 70 degrees and mostly sunny skies, a stray rain shower is possible. Next week will start of quiet with highs in the low to middle 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain showers and more thunderstorms will move in for Wednesday and Thursday with additional rain bringing a threat for flooding in the area.
