‘Incredible Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno becomes honorary Madison County deputy

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Actor Lou Ferrigno is in Huntsville this weekend, and he got quite the honor from local law enforcement.
Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner presented Ferrigno with an honorary deputy badge in recognition of the actor’s support for law enforcement.
The actor and bodybuilder has been in film and television for decades. He is best known for playing the titular green superhero in “The Incredible Hulk” in the 70s and 80s.
What you may not have known about him is that he is a reserve deputy at several sheriff’s offices across the country and has great appreciation for law enforcement officers.
""I know what it takes to be behind the badge and the gun and it’s not an easy job because your life is at risk, and I want to show my support that it’s a good thing to have a career like this," said Ferrigno.
Ferrigno is in town for the Huntsville Comic and Pop Culture Expo this weekend at the Von Braun Center.
