Huntsville’s transportation department to implement service changes after transportation study

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - After conducting a transportation study, Huntsville’s Parking and Transportation Department will implement several different changes to the bus services.
These changes will be implemented in five phases. Phase one deals with add Saturday bus services and extending the weekday evening hours from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Those changes will begin July 1st. They were two of the most important changes people in Huntsville wanted to see according surveys the department conducted.
Tommy Brown, Director of Parking and Public Transportation for Huntsville, says his team will take the next few months to prepare for these changes. “We’ve got to hire people, we’ve got change stops, we’ve got to build shelters. There’s a lot of things we have to do, so the next couple of months are going to be about re-doing those things, re-doing maps, hours, and service hours," said Brown.
Along with adding Saturday services and extending the weekday evening hours, Brown says the department will look at increasing their internet presence and eventually add more bus routes.
“There’s a five year service plan, it’s really in phases. So, it’s not really slated for a particular year,” said Brown. The department will first see how the Saturday services and extended weekday evening hours are received then, “if it’s successful, then we’ll start rolling in some of these other recommendations,” Brown said.
The transportation department are also looking at improving the wait times for buses, hoping this would attract more bus riders.
“We expect our ridership to increase, and we expect that to be people who don’t traditionally use transit or who don’t use transit today," said Brown.
After most of these changes are in place, Brown says that at least four bus routes will go to a wait of 30 minutes per bus. All other routes will operate in an hour long service time frame.
“There will be no route that it would take more than an hour to get a bus if you missed the last bus,” said Brown. Part of the five phase plan is reducing the wait time for buses. Brown says the goal for the department is to eventually get to a wait time of 30 minutes for all bus routes, and then 15 minute wait times on the popular bus routes like to University Drive and South Huntsville.
