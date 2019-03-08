Father outraged over racially charged note targeting son in Marshall County school

MARSHALL COUNTY, AL (WAFF) - A Marshall County student is now out of school pending a racially targeted incident Wednesday.
The racially insensitive note was drawn and targeted toward a black sophomore at Douglas High School.
The student’s parents say it was taken to the principal by another teacher. However, they weren’t notified until their child got home. They then contacted Douglas police.
“I was very upset, to be honest with you, you know. I just couldn’t believe it, you know. It was very disturbing,” said the student’s father, Keith Peoples.
“The note was found in the bathroom. He came home and he was real upset. He was very upset and I asked him what was wrong. He was like, ‘I had some problems at school today’," he said.
According to Peoples, it depicts his son using the bathroom and a KKK member shooting a gun at him, which includes racial slurs.
Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, Peoples went to the Douglas Police Department after he says the school failed to notify them.
Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley says they have a procedure in place for these sorts of incidents.
“The principal works with the SRO and once they gather the facts they will notify me as well as local law enforcement,” Wigley said.
Wigley says after she was notified she had law enforcement on campus conducting an investigation and the students involved were removed from the high school.
“They requested that he be out for today," said Peoples.
Peoples is still concerned about the timing of this incident. He says he thinks he should’ve been contacted right when school administrators found the note.
Wigley says it’s now being handled.
“It’s totally inappropriate and we’re addressing it, and we hope it never happens again," said Wigley. “I also talked with Sheriff (Phil) Sims with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He says since there are minors involved, no names will be released, and the investigation is ongoing."
Peoples says the Douglas High School principal was supposed to tell him Thursday whether his son can come back to school Friday, however, he has not heard anything from her yet.
