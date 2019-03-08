Decatur man indicted on federal child porn charges

DECATUR, AL (WAFF) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Decatur man accused of producing, distributing and receiving child pornography.
The indictment charges 38-year-old Benjamin Eugene Walter with five counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography and one count of receipt of child pornography. Walter was arrested Thursday to an arrest warrant issued in conjunction with the indictment from Feb. 27.
The indictment alleges that, between November 2013 and July 2014, Walter used and attempted to use five minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of transmitting a live visual depiction of such conduct. The indictment further alleges that Walter distributed child pornography in December 2015 and received child pornography between November 2013 and December 2015.
This investigation is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. attorneys’ offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
The FBI is investigating this case.
