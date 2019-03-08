Changes to Trash Attack in Athens

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - Press release from KALB:
March 9th Trash Attack Is A GO With A Few Changes
Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) in cooperation with TVA, United Pest & Turf Control, Lowe’s, Keep Alabama Beautiful, and ALDOT will hold the Limestone County-Wide Trash Attack this Saturday, March 9th as scheduled with a few changes to the master plan.
The event will go on as planned on Saturday for those who don’t mind the rain. KALB has purchased several ponchos to provide to those who may need them. Volunteers are invited to check in for the event at 8:00 a.m. at one of four locations throughout Limestone County:
- Big Spring Memorial Park in Athens (the duck pond)
- Elk River boat launch off Hatchery Rd. in West Limestone
- Aeronautics Building at Calhoun Community College (to clean Swan Creek WMA in Tanner)
- Jones Drug parking lot in Ardmore
Supplies will be distributed and instructions given before volunteers are sent throughout the community to clean up heavily littered roadsides, waterways, and public lands.
Changes To The Plan
Because of the chances of rain, volunteers are being offered the opportunity to sign out supplies from KALB in Athens (125 East Street) or United Pest & Turf Control in Ardmore (28857 Hwy. 53) anytime this week or next week during business hours and perform cleanups any time through Sunday, March 17th.
Volunteers are asked to call KALB at 256-233-8000 or United Pest & Turf Control at 256-423-PEST(7378) to make arrangements to sign out supplies.
Lunch was to be provided in Ardmore and in Athens; however, due to the chances of storms in the afternoon, both have been cancelled.
Thank you prize drawings were to be held in both Athens and Ardmore. A drawing for several prizes WILL BE HELD on Monday, March 18th. All volunteers who participate in the Trash Attack will be included in the drawing as long as photos of their cleanup and information on trash collected are provided and supplies returned to KALB. Volunteers will be instructed on how to provide this information. Winners will be contacted by phone. Funds earmarked for the lunch will be used to provide additional thank you prizes to encourage participation.
For information, call KALB at 256-233-8000 or email KALBCares@gmail.com
