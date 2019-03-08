Changes to Trash Attack in Athens

Thank you prize drawings were to be held in both Athens and Ardmore. A drawing for several prizes WILL BE HELD on Monday, March 18th. All volunteers who participate in the Trash Attack will be included in the drawing as long as photos of their cleanup and information on trash collected are provided and supplies returned to KALB. Volunteers will be instructed on how to provide this information. Winners will be contacted by phone. Funds earmarked for the lunch will be used to provide additional thank you prizes to encourage participation.