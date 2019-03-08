Bridge Street bar bombs inspection: Your March 8th Kitchen Cops Report

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - It’s been a bad couple of weeks for Bar Louie at Bridge Street in Huntsville. As we reported a few weeks ago, conditions at Bar Louie caused customers to complain and for health inspectors to make an unscheduled visit. At the time, it was written up for food at the wrong temperature, improper utensil washing, employees touching food with bare hands and live roaches in the kitchen. Because this was an inspection prompted by a complaint, Bar Louie was not given a new score. It’s most recent score was an 83 from January. But, this week, Bar Louie had another official inspection and the already low score tumbled another 13 points to a 70. This time, Bar Louie was written up for dented cans in the pantry, food missing expiration dates, missing sanitizer in dishwashers, broken and dirty ice machines and dirty utensils.