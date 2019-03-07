Unsettled weather returns to close out the week

A few sprinkles could be possible this evening, but rain returns during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Showers are expected to pour through the day Friday with the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. Saturday brings even more rain to jump start the weekend with rain starting early. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with Saturday’s unsettled weather. Thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday and could become strong, but most of the stronger storms and severe weather looks to be to our west. Sunday dries out by the morning.