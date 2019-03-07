Unsettled weather returns to close out the week

A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 8 AM this morning. A cold start will turn into a better afternoon. Highs will peak into the low to mid 50s today. The day will start with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will grow throughout the afternoon and evening.
A few sprinkles could be possible this evening, but rain returns during the overnight hours and into Friday morning. Showers are expected to pour through the day Friday with the possibility of a few embedded thunderstorms. Saturday brings even more rain to jump start the weekend with rain starting early. Heavy rain and gusty winds are possible with Saturday’s unsettled weather. Thunderstorms will also be possible Saturday and could become strong, but most of the stronger storms and severe weather looks to be to our west. Sunday dries out by the morning.
A warming trend starts today. Highs will return into the 50s today, and by the weekend temperatures will peak into the mid to upper 60s. Next week will have highs mostly in the 60s.
