4 sought in downtown Huntsville restaurant burglary

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - Huntsville police need help identifying four suspects in a restaurant burglary from Feb. 10.
Video cameras gave police a good look at four men accused of burglarizing Humphrey’s Bar and Grill. Investigators say the surveillance system at Humphrey’s shows the four men walking around the second floor before leaving the same way they entered.
Do you recognize any of this felonious foursome? If you do you, a reward may be in your future. Call Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers at 256-53-CRIME.
