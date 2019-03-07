Robbery leads to chase, shooting, arrests in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) - A drug deal leads to a robbery and shooting in Huntsville and now three people are facing charges following the dangerous chain of events.
On Tuesday, Huntsville police got a call from Brandon Lee Spain who reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM off Sparkman Dr. Spain and a passenger in his car were following the man who robbed him, identified as Warren Andrew Bennett Jr.
During the pursuit, officers learned that shots were fired from Bennett's car at Spain's car by Bennett's mother, Miranda Beth Harris. According to police, she was riding in the backseat and fired two different weapons at the victim while moving at a high rate of speed.
At the time of the call, Spain indicated they were westbound on I-565. Officers were able to catch up and stop them near Greenbrier Rd.
Investigators also learned more after interviewing everyone.
"During that time, we also had a homeowner call off Reynolds Drive about bullet holes in their home. Then we found evidence in the car and through interviews with investigators to determine that the firing came from these two citizens who were following one another," explained Lt. Michael Johnson, public information officer for the Huntsville Police Department.
Brandon Lee Spain, the victim who called 911 stated he was chasing the offenders who robbed him, also told dispatch the offenders were shooting at him), was charged with Conspiracy to Commit a Drug Crime.
According to Lt. Johnson, Spain admitted after an interview with investigators that he was there to buy drugs.
Warren Andrew Bennett Jr., the suspect, was charged with Robbery 1st and Conspiracy to Commit a Drug Crime.
Miranda Beth Harris, the other suspect, was charged with Robbery 1st and Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling.
No one was injured in the chase or shooting.
